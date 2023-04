Seguin scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 5.

Seguin opened the scoring early in the first period after Marcus Foligno's major penalty for kneeing Radek Faksa. In the second, Seguin set up a Mason Marchment tally. With four power-play tallies and an assist through five playoff contests, Seguin has filled in admirably on the top line while Joe Pavelski (concussion) has been sidelined.