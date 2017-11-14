Stars' Tyler Seguin: Picks up apple in loss
Seguin assisted on the Stars' lone goal in Monday's loss to the Hurricanes. He also gave owners two shots and a minus-3 rating.
Despite starting the game as the second-line center, Seguin returned to the top line when things mattered most. That's how he wound up assisting on an Alexander Radulov goal. He's reliable in almost any situation.
