Stars' Tyler Seguin: Picks up two points Saturday
Seguin finished with a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Sabres.
The 25-year-old playmaker has two goals and seven points in his last six games as he continues at a point-per-game clip. He should be a mainstay in your lineups from here on out as he continues at a point-per-game pace and his goal-scoring prowess has improved over last year's 8.6 percent shooting rate.
