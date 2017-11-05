Stars' Tyler Seguin: Picks up two points Saturday

Seguin finished with a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Sabres.

The 25-year-old playmaker has two goals and seven points in his last six games as he continues at a point-per-game clip. He should be a mainstay in your lineups from here on out as he continues at a point-per-game pace and his goal-scoring prowess has improved over last year's 8.6 percent shooting rate.