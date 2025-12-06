Seguin (knee) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 2.

Seguin suffered an ACL injury that could keep him out of action for 6-9 months if he sustained a tear. However, an exact timeline for his return remains unclear. Seguin could land on season-ending long-term injured if he won't be back for the playoffs, but that hasn't happened yet. He has seven goals and 17 points in 27 outings this season.