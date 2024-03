Seguin (lower body) will suit up versus the Coyotes on Wednesday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Seguin will be back following an 11-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body problem. While the forward has already reached the 20-goal threshold this season, his scoring had dried up prior to getting hurt with just three goals in his last 14 outings. Logan Stankoven figures to get dropped from the lineup with Seguin back in action.