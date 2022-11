Seguin logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Seguin helped out on a Colin Miller goal in the second period. The assist extended Seguin's point streak to four games (one goal, three helpers). The center is up to 10 points in 12 contests this season while adding 27 shots, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating. He doesn't have the most explosive offense, but he's been fairly steady from a second-line role.