Seguin notched an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Seguin helped out on a Matt Duchene goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. After a hot stretch in mid-November, Seguin has gone 10 games without a multi-point effort, racking up three goals and two assists in that span. The 31-year-old is at 19 points, 52 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating through 27 outings while working on the Stars' second line.