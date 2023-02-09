Seguin notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Seguin snapped a five-game point drought when he set up Radek Faksa's goal in the second period. The 31-year-old Seguin was fairly steady over the first two months of the season, but he's gotten a bit streaky of late. It's still been a solid season for the forward, who is up to 14 goals, 21 helpers, 127 shots on net, 54 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 53 appearances while mainly working on the second line.