Stars' Tyler Seguin: Posts four points again
Seguin scored a goal and added three assists in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.
After going pointless in the season opener, Seguin has back-to-back four-point games. He also has 15 shots on goal through three contests. It's safe to say Seguin is earning every bit of the $9.85 million AAV contract he signed in September.
