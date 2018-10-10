Stars' Tyler Seguin: Posts four points again

Seguin scored a goal and added three assists in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

After going pointless in the season opener, Seguin has back-to-back four-point games. He also has 15 shots on goal through three contests. It's safe to say Seguin is earning every bit of the $9.85 million AAV contract he signed in September.

