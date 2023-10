Seguin scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Seguin's tally put the Stars ahead 2-0 early in the first period. While he's been back in a middle-six role since Roope Hintz returned from an upper-body injury, Seguin is still finding ways to be productive. The 31-year-old has one goal, two assists, seven shots on net, two PIM and a minus-1 rating through four contests.