Seguin scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Seguin converted at 5:55 of the first period to give the Stars an early lead that they wouldn't let slip away. The 30-year-old has put up good numbers in April with four goals and four assists in nine games. The center has 23 goals, 46 points, 200 shots on net, 92 hits and a minus-15 rating through 74 outings overall.