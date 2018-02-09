Stars' Tyler Seguin: Pots pair of goals in Chicago

Seguin scored twice in Thursday's win over Chicago.

Seguin has now scored in four straight games and is up to 28 goals and 50 points in 55 games. The top-line center has fired 17 shots on goal during the streak and is helping Dallas hold onto a playoff spot. The 26-year-old is a fantasy monster who should be rolled out with confidence every game.

