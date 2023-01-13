Seguin scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.

With Jake Oettinger and Igor Shesterkin locked in a goaltending duel, Seguin's tally late in the second period looked like it would hold up as the game-winner until the Rangers tied it with just 0.2 seconds left in the third. The veteran center has points in back-to-back games for the first time in over a month, and Seguin's 10 goals and 28 points through 43 games has him on pace for about 50 points once again, as it looks like his days as a point-a-game producer are firmly in the past.