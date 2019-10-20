Play

Stars' Tyler Seguin: Provides assist

Seguin notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The center had the lone helper on Miro Heiskanen's empty-net goal to secure the win. Seguin has five points and 28 shots on goal in 10 games this year, a disappointing early output given the 27-year-old hasn't finished under 70 points in any of his six seasons in Dallas.

