Seguin notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Seguin set up Michael Raffl for an empty-net tally in the third period. With just three goals between the teams through two games in the series, there's been limited chances for offense. Seguin should continue to play a noticeable top-six role after racking up 49 points, 218 shots on net and 96 hits through 81 regular-season outings.