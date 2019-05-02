Stars' Tyler Seguin: Provides pair of assists
Seguin produced two assists and three shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 4.
Seguin has managed three goals and six assists in 10 games in the playoffs, including three points over four games against the Blues. He has 12 shots in the second round. It's surprising that Seguin has managed just one point on the man advantage in the playoffs, but he's been otherwise great as usual.
