Seguin registered two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Seguin helped out on Jason Robertson's first and third goals of the game. With Roope Hintz (upper body) back in the fold, head coach Pete DeBoer had him centering Robertson and Seguin on a new-look first line -- typically, it's been Joe Pavelski or Wyatt Johnston in that spot instead of Seguin. Through 16 playoff contests, Seguin has been strong with five goals, seven helpers, 51 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-10 rating.