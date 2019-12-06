Stars' Tyler Seguin: Provides two power-play assists
Seguin recorded a pair of power-play assists and a team-high seven shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
Seguin and defenseman Miro Heiskanen had the assists on the Stars' two power-play goals in the contest, scored by Jamie Benn in the first period and Joe Pavelski in overtime. Seguin has been streaky at times this season -- he entered Thursday with no points in his last four games. For the year, the 27-year-old is up to 23 points, 109 shots and 42 hits in 30 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.