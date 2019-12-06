Stars' Tyler Seguin: Provides two power-play assists

Seguin recorded a pair of power-play assists and a team-high seven shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Seguin and defenseman Miro Heiskanen had the assists on the Stars' two power-play goals in the contest, scored by Jamie Benn in the first period and Joe Pavelski in overtime. Seguin has been streaky at times this season -- he entered Thursday with no points in his last four games. For the year, the 27-year-old is up to 23 points, 109 shots and 42 hits in 30 contests.