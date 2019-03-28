Stars' Tyler Seguin: Pushes point streak to five games

Seguin collected a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Seguin's five-game point streak has seen him collect four goals and five helpers. For the season, the star center has 74 points in 77 games. He added four shots, two hits and two blocked shots Wednesday, ranking second in the league with 316 shots overall.

