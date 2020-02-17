Play

Stars' Tyler Seguin: Pushes point streak to four games

Seguin collected two assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Seguin scored three goals in two games after going 17 straight games without one, but Sunday's contest saw him return to the assist column, as Seguin tallied two helpers in the Stars' overtime defeat at the hands of the Senators. On top of two points, Seguin recorded four shots on goal, one blocked shot and a hit.

More News
Our Latest Stories