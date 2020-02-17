Stars' Tyler Seguin: Pushes point streak to four games
Seguin collected two assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.
Seguin scored three goals in two games after going 17 straight games without one, but Sunday's contest saw him return to the assist column, as Seguin tallied two helpers in the Stars' overtime defeat at the hands of the Senators. On top of two points, Seguin recorded four shots on goal, one blocked shot and a hit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.