Seguin logged two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Seguin helped out on both of Jason Robertson's goals late in the third period, which allowed the Stars to force overtime. Over the last five games, Seguin has picked up a goal and six helpers. He's up to 18 points (three on the power play), 42 shots on net, 19 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating as a productive top-six forward through 21 contests this season.