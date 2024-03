Seguin registered a goal and two assists in the 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Seguin scored the lone goal in the second frame for his 22nd of the year and added two helpers in the third period to power his team to a win. It was his 12th multi-point game of the season but his first since Feb 15. With 49 points on the season, Seguin will surpass his totals from the past four years but it is hard to trust him as a fantasy starter with how streaky he can be.