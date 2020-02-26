Stars' Tyler Seguin: Quickly opens scoring
Seguin scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Seguin struck 51 seconds into the contest, and the Stars never looked back. The 28-year-old has scored in consecutive games, and he's racked up five goals and three helpers in his last eight. For the year, he's up to 48 points, 224 shots and an even plus-minus rating through 63 outings.
