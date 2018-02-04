Stars' Tyler Seguin: Racks up three points

Seguin scored his 25th goal of the season and had two assists in Saturday's win over the Wild.

Dallas blew out Minnesota by a 6-1 score and the top line of Seguin, Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov led the charge, combining for three goals and seven points. The good times continue to roll for Seguin, who has scored in back-to-back games and now has 47 points in 53 contests. He's fired a whopping 211 shots on goal this season and there's rarely a night where you don't notice his offensive impact.