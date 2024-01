Seguin scored a goal on three shots, supplied a shorthanded assist, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Seguin earned his third multi-point effort in the last five games with this effort. He set up Roope Hintz's goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the third. Seguin crossed the 30-point mark Monday -- he's now at 15 tallies, 16 assists, 83 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-7 rating over 39 appearances.