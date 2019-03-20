Stars' Tyler Seguin: Rattles off four helpers
Seguin assisted on all four Stars goals in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
Seguin played the role of playmaker exceptionally in this contest, setting up Jamie Benn, John Klingberg and Alexander Radulov (twice) for the goals. Seguin now has 69 points (27 goals, 42 helpers) in 73 games. He went plus-3 and added six shots of his own Tuesday.
