Seguin scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Seguin's first-period tally stretched his point streak to five games, but it was his first goal in that span. The 31-year-old forward has nine points over his last 14 outings, but he hasn't recorded multiple points in any of those games. He's been a steady middle-six forward this season with 23 points, 59 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating across 31 contests.