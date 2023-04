Seguin scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Seguin has scored in three of his last four games while adding seven shots in that span. The 31-year-old center returned to the 20-goal mark for the second season in a row and the ninth year of his career. He's up to 46 points, 174 shots, 78 hits and a plus-2 rating through 71 appearances.