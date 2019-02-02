Stars' Tyler Seguin: Reaches 20 goals again

Seguin posted two goals on five shots in a 3-1 victory over the Wild on Friday.

It was a quiet few games heading into the All-Star break for Seguin, and he didn't have a point in the first contest back from the break, but still, this was his fourth multi-goal game of the new year. Seguin has nine goals and 13 points in 2019. While he has to stay really hot if he's going to score 40 again, with his pair of tallies Friday, Seguin is up to 20 goals for the sixth straight season.