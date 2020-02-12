Stars' Tyler Seguin: Reaches 30-assist threshold

Seguin recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Seguin set up the second of Jamie Benn's three goals in Tuesday's contest. The 28-year-old center still hasn't lit the lamp in 2020, but he's racked up 10 assists (six on the power play) and 62 shots during his 17-game goalless run. Seguin has 41 points, 204 shots and 75 hits in 56 outings this season.