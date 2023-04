Seguin had a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Seguin helped out on Wyatt Johnston's second goal of the night before adding one himself in the final minute of the second period. Both points came in the middle frame, during which the Stars struck three times on the power play. Seguin has surged to the 50-point mark with a game to spare by producing six points in his last six games. Four of those six points have come on the power play.