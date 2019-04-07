Stars' Tyler Seguin: Reaches 80 points
Seguin scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's win over the Wild.
Both of Seguin's goals came in the third period, lifting him to the 80-point mark for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign -- his first year with Dallas. Add his production to a playoff berth, and that should be enough to satisfy Stars CEO Jim Lites, who publicly criticized Seguin and Jamie Benn in December.
