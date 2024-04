Seguin (rest) will return to the lineup Monday in Game 1 versus Vegas, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seguin will be back on the second line and second power-play unit after sitting out Wednesday's regular-season finale against St. Louis for rest. He racked up 25 goals, 52 points and 154 shots on net in 68 outings during the 2023-24 campaign.