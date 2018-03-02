Stars' Tyler Seguin: Records three points against Bolts

Seguin scored twice, added an assist and recorded nine shots during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Seguin did his part to get this game to overtime, and he now sports a four-game point streak with five goals and two assists. His 34 tallies have him closing in on his career-high mark of 37, and the 26-year-old center is also on track to post his fifth consecutive 70-point campaign.