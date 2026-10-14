Seguin scored a power-play goal on seven shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Seguin delivered one of Dallas' strongest offensive performances, tying the game late in the first period before setting up Roope Hintz's third-period tally. Scoring aside, he led all players with seven shots. Seguin has now scored in consecutive games after beginning the season without scoring in his first four contests, so the 34-year-old veteran is clearly trending in the right direction following a slow start.