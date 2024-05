Seguin logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Seguin has three goals and an assist during his three-game point streak, surpassing three helpers he had in the first round versus Vegas. The 32-year-old forward could be called on for a larger role if Roope Hintz (upper body) can't suit up in Wednesday's Game 5. Seguin has seven points, 35 shots, 17 hits and a plus-8 rating over 11 playoff appearances.