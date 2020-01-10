Stars' Tyler Seguin: Registers helper with man advantage
Seguin notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.
Seguin found Alexander Radulov for the goal at 5:10 of the second period. Over his last 10 games, Seguin has five goals, four helpers, 35 shots, and a plus-2 rating. He's at 34 points (nine on the power play) and 154 shots through 44 contests this season, although his goal drought stretched to five games Thursday.
