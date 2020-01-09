Stars' Tyler Seguin: Registers power-play assist
Seguin recorded a power-play helper and a pair of shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Seguin set up Jamie Benn's game-tying tally at 14:46 of the second period. Through 43 games this season, Seguin has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists), 152 shots on goal and 57 hits. He'd need a huge scoring binge to match last year's 80-point output -- it's more likely the 27-year-old ends up between 65 and 70 points instead.
