Seguin scored two goal on three shots and added a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Avalanche.

Seguin was rested Saturday in Chicago before returning Sunday as he navigates a lingering lower-body injury. That may make his availability less than reliable for fantasy managers over the remainder of the season. Since initially returning from the injury, he's posted five goals and two assists over seven contests, giving him 25 tallies, 52 points, 146 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 65 outings overall. Seguin will play on the second line and see power-play time when he's in the lineup, but the Stars likely won't ask him to do too much until the playoffs begin.