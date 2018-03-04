Stars' Tyler Seguin: Riding five-game, nine-point streak

Seguin set up two goals on Saturday in a 3-2 win over St. Louis.

Seguin is turning up the volume on scoring in his last five -- he has five goals and nine points on his current streak. He's a consistent low-70s scorer who has delivered more than 33 goals in four of his last five season, including this one. And Seguin still has an outside shot at his first 40-goal campaign. His fantasy value is elite.