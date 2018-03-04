Stars' Tyler Seguin: Riding five-game, nine-point streak
Seguin set up two goals on Saturday in a 3-2 win over St. Louis.
Seguin is turning up the volume on scoring in his last five -- he has five goals and nine points on his current streak. He's a consistent low-70s scorer who has delivered more than 33 goals in four of his last five season, including this one. And Seguin still has an outside shot at his first 40-goal campaign. His fantasy value is elite.
More News
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Records three points against Bolts•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Sits fifth in NHL goal scoring•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Drives in 30th goal•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Pots pair of goals in Chicago•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Finds back of net again Monday•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Racks up three points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...