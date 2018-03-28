Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores 500th point in Tuesday's OT win
Seguin picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.
He also chipped in three shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating. Seguin set up Alexander Radulov for the game-winner 40 seconds into the extra frame and reached 500 career points in the process, helping to keep the Stars' fading playoff hopes alive. The 26-year-old still has five more games to reach another career milestone, as he needs to light the lamp one more time for his first 40-goal campaign.
