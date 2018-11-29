Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores difference maker in OT win
Seguin scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in a 4-3 win over Calgary on Wednesday.
Less than 30 seconds into the OT period, Seguin fired a shot past David Rittich that ended what could've been an exciting period of three-on-three hockey. Oh well. Earlier, Seguin collected an assist while Dallas was on the man advantage, saucering a gorgeous pass to Jamie Benn for a tap-in goal that gave the Stars a one-goal lead. The 26-year old Seguin now has eight goals and 25 points in 26 games.
