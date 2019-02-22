Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores empty-net goal in win

Seguin scored a goal and picked up an assist as well Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Blues.

Seguin drew an assist on Alexander Radulov's 16th of the year before adding an empty netter with less than a minute to play in the game. It's the eighth time in 20 games, dating back to Jan. 2, that Seguin has finished with two or more points. He is up to 59 points through 61 games and leads his team with six game-winning goals.