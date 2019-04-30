Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores first in series
Seguin scored his team's third of the game in an eventual 4-3 loss against the Blues during Monday's Game 3.
After a point-per-game first-round series against Nashville, Seguin collected his first point in three games against the Blues. The tally tied it up momentarily before Patrick Maroon scored for the Blues with less than two minutes left. Seguin now has seven points through nine playoff games.
