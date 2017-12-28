Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores for third straight game
Seguin potted his 18th goal of the season and added an assist in Wednesday's loss to the Wild.
The Stars came up short against the Wild, but that didn't stop Seguin from turning in another strong showing. His helper came with the man advantage, giving him a power-play point in three straight games. Seguin has been a fantasy monster all season and now has 18 goals and 34 points in 38 games. His consistent offensive production makes him an automatic roll.
