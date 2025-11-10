Seguin scored a goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Seguin scored what ended up being the game-winning goal with a backhander at the 19:26 mark of the first period. The veteran playmaker has endured a slow start to the season, as this was just his fifth goal and seventh point of the campaign. However, he should remain a player worth rostering as long as he remains in a top-six role with the Stars. That's not expected to change in the near future.