Seguin scored a goal in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Canadiens.

Seguin has picked up the pace with three goals over his last five contests. The 33-year-old is up to six goals, two assists, 24 shots on net, 11 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 18 appearances this season. He's got some scoring upside, but the results just haven't fallen into place yet. Seguin should continue to be a regular in the Stars' top six throughout the season.