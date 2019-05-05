Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores in Game 6 loss

Seguin scored on the power play but Dallas came out on the wrong side of things, losing 4-1 to St. Louis in Game 6 on Sunday.

Seguin's power-play marker knotted things at one midway through the opening period, but that would be it for the hosts in this one, as the Blues would score three more times before the game's final buzzer. The 4-1 victory means this series will go seven games, with the deciding matchup going down Tuesday, back in St. Louis.