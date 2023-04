Seguin netted a goal in Dallas' 5-2 loss to Colorado on Saturday.

Seguin has 19 goals and 45 points in 70 outings this season. He's done reasonably well recently, recording two goals and three points over his last four contests, to put himself within striking distance of reaching the 20-goal milestone for the ninth time in his career. With six games left on Dallas' schedule, Seguin also still has a shot at reaching the 50-point mark for the first time since 2019-20.