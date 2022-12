Seguin scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Seguin turned a faceoff win into a goal, redirecting a Colin Miller shot attempt into the net at 9:05 of the third period. The goal was Seguin's second in six games, and he's added two assists in that span. The 30-year-old forward is up to six tallies, 17 assists, 71 shots, 25 hits and a plus-6 rating through 32 appearances this season as a fixture on the Stars' second line.